Peoria Richwoods slips past Decatur MacArthur 65-61

Peoria Richwoods derailed Decatur MacArthur's hopes after a 65-61 verdict during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 20, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Urbana and Decatur MacArthur took on Peoria Manual on January 23 at Peoria Manual High School. For more, click here.
