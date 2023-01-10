Peoria Richwoods severs Peoria Manual's hopes 70-54

Peoria Richwoods pushed past Peoria Manual for a 70-54 win at Peoria Richwoods High on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Peoria Manual and Peoria Richwoods played in a 76-71 game on December 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 27, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Arlington Heights Hersey and Peoria Manual took on Maywood Proviso East on January 6 at Peoria Manual High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.