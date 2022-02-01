Peoria Richwoods rides the rough off Bloomington 49-36

Stretched out and finally snapped, Peoria Richwoods put just enough pressure on Bloomington to earn a 49-36 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 1.

The Knights made the first move by forging a 10-6 margin over the Purple Raiders after the first quarter.

Peoria Richwoods fought to a 24-18 halftime margin at Bloomington's expense.

The Knights and the Purple Raiders were engaged in a modest affair at 34-27 as the fourth quarter started.

