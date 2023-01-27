Peoria Richwoods outclasses Champaign Centennial 67-51

Peoria Richwoods put together a victorious gameplan to stop Champaign Centennial 67-51 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 27.
In recent action on January 20, Champaign Centennial faced off against Kankakee and Peoria Richwoods took on Urbana on January 20 at Urbana High School. For a full recap, click here.
