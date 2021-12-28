Peoria Richwoods knocks out victory on Chicago Comer College Prep 61-50

Peoria Richwoods handed Chicago Comer College Prep a tough 61-50 loss on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 21, Chicago Comer College Prep faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Peoria Richwoods took on East Peoria on December 22 at East Peoria High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.