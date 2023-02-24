Yes, Peoria Richwoods looked relaxed while edging Peoria Manual, but no autographs please after its 64-56 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.

Last season, Peoria Manual and Peoria Richwoods squared off with Dec. 8, 2021 at Peoria Richwoods High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Danville . Click here for a recap. Peoria Manual took on Peoria on Feb. 14 at Peoria High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.