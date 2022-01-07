Peoria Richwoods denies Bartonville Limestone's challenge 72-56

Playing with a winning hand, Peoria Richwoods trumped Bartonville Limestone 72-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
In recent action on December 29, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Pekin and Bartonville Limestone took on Chicago Comer College Prep on December 29 at Chicago Comer College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
