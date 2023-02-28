Rock Island had no answers as Peoria Richwoods compiled a 73-52 victory at Rock Island High on Feb. 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Feb. 24, Peoria Richwoods squared off with Peoria Manual in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.