Peoria Richwoods collects skin-tight win against Champaign Central 55-47

Peoria Richwoods wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 55-47 victory over Champaign Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 29, Champaign Central faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Peoria Richwoods took on Bloomington on February 1 at Bloomington High School. Click here for a recap
