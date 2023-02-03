Peoria Richwoods fans held their breath in an uneasy 48-42 victory over Champaign Central at Peoria Richwoods High on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Peoria Richwoods and Champaign Central played in a 55-47 game on February 11, 2022. For results, click here.

