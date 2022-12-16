Peoria Richwoods casts spell on Peoria 56-55

Peoria Richwoods didn't flinch, finally repelling Peoria 56-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.
Last season, Peoria Richwoods and Peoria squared off with January 4, 2022 at Peoria High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Peoria faced off against Danville and Peoria Richwoods took on Bloomington on December 9 at Peoria Richwoods High School. Click here for a recap
