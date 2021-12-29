Peoria records sound decision over Rock Island 57-49

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Peoria nabbed it to nudge past Rock Island 57-49 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.
The first quarter gave the Lions a 11-10 lead over the Rocks.
Peoria kept a 22-21 half margin at Rock Island's expense.
Rock Island came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Peoria 39-37.
The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 20-10 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on December 14, Rock Island faced off against Normal and Peoria took on Bartonville Limestone on December 14 at Peoria High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.