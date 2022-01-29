Peoria records sound decision over Decatur MacArthur 65-60

Peoria upended Decatur MacArthur for a narrow 65-60 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 29.
In recent action on January 21, Peoria faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Decatur MacArthur took on Peoria Manual on January 22 at Decatur MacArthur High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
