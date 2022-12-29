Peoria Quest Charter smashes through Beardstown 71-51

Peoria Quest Charter showed no mercy to Beardstown, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 71-51 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 20, Beardstown faced off against Pleasant Plains and Peoria Quest Charter took on Springfield Calvary on December 15 at Springfield Calvary Academy. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.