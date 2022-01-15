Peoria Quest Charter sews up Chicago Comer College Prep 71-62

A sigh of relief filled the air in Peoria Quest Charter's locker room after Saturday's 71-62 win against Chicago Comer College Prep in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 10, Peoria Quest Charter faced off against East Peoria and Chicago Comer College Prep took on Bradley-Bourbonnais on January 5 at Bradley-Bourbonnais High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.