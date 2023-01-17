Peoria Quest Charter passes stress test against Roanoke-Benson 49-38

No quarter was granted as Peoria Quest Charter blunted Roanoke-Benson's plans 49-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 10, Peoria Quest Charter faced off against Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf and Roanoke-Benson took on Ottawa Marquette on January 6 at Ottawa Marquette High School. For results, click here.
