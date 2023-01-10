 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria Quest Charter delivers smashing punch to stump Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 80-50

Peoria Quest Charter earned a convincing 80-50 win over Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 30, Peoria Quest Charter faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf took on Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op on January 4 at Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf. For a full recap, click here.

