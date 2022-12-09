Peoria pushes over Danville 58-39

Peoria grabbed a 58-39 victory at the expense of Danville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 9.
The last time Peoria and Danville played in a 58-52 game on February 9, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Danville faced off against Casey-Westfield and Peoria took on Champaign Central on December 2 at Peoria High School. For more, click here.
