Peoria pushes over Champaign Central 64-45

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Peoria prevailed over Champaign Central 64-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 2.
Last season, Peoria and Champaign Central faced off on January 28, 2022 at Champaign Central High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.