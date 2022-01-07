Peoria pockets solid victory over Bloomington 81-77

Peoria knocked off Bloomington 81-77 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Lions darted in front of the Purple Raiders 35-28 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Raiders moved ahead of the Lions 53-44 to start the fourth quarter.

Peoria's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 37-24 scoring edge over Bloomington.

