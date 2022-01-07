Peoria pockets solid victory over Bloomington 81-77

Peoria knocked off Bloomington 81-77 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Lions darted in front of the Purple Raiders 35-28 to begin the second quarter.
The Purple Raiders moved ahead of the Lions 53-44 to start the fourth quarter.
Peoria's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 37-24 scoring edge over Bloomington.
In recent action on December 30, Bloomington faced off against Chicago Heights Bloom and Peoria took on Chicago Brother Rice on December 29 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. For more, click here.
