Peoria outlasts Bartonville Limestone 49-31

Peoria trucked Bartonville Limestone on the road to a 49-31 victory at Peoria High on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, Peoria faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Bartonville Limestone took on Pekin on November 30 at Pekin High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.