Peoria Notre Dame's convoy passes Bartonville Limestone 48-32

No quarter was granted as Peoria Notre Dame blunted Bartonville Limestone's plans 48-32 on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time Peoria Notre Dame and Bartonville Limestone played in a 50-23 game on January 4, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Chicago Comer and Peoria Notre Dame took on Plano on December 27 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For more, click here.
