Peoria Notre Dame triggers avalanche over Bloomington 61-32

Peoria Notre Dame offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Bloomington during this 61-32 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 10.

The first quarter gave Peoria Notre Dame a 16-4 lead over Bloomington.

The Irish registered a 41-12 advantage at halftime over the Purple Raiders.

Peoria Notre Dame steamrolled to a 55-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Irish maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 11-6 in the final quarter.

Last season, Peoria Notre Dame and Bloomington faced off on February 15, 2022 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 3, Bloomington faced off against Washington and Peoria Notre Dame took on Bartonville Limestone on January 3 at Bartonville Limestone High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

