Peoria Notre Dame triggers avalanche over Bloomington 61-32

Peoria Notre Dame offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Bloomington during this 61-32 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 10.

The first quarter gave Peoria Notre Dame a 16-4 lead over Bloomington.

The Irish registered a 41-12 advantage at halftime over the Purple Raiders.

Peoria Notre Dame steamrolled to a 55-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Irish maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 11-6 in the final quarter.

