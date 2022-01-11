Peoria Notre Dame squeezes past Peoria Manual 48-43

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Peoria Notre Dame wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 48-43 over Peoria Manual in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.

Peoria Manual showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-15 advantage over Peoria Notre Dame as the first quarter ended.

The Irish broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-28 lead over the Rams.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 15-15 fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 4, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Peoria Manual took on Canton on January 4 at Peoria Manual High School. For more, click here.

