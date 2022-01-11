Peoria Notre Dame squeezes past Peoria Manual 48-43

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Peoria Notre Dame wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 48-43 over Peoria Manual in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.
Peoria Manual showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-15 advantage over Peoria Notre Dame as the first quarter ended.
The Irish broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-28 lead over the Rams.
The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 15-15 fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 4, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Peoria Manual took on Canton on January 4 at Peoria Manual High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.