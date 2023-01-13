Peoria Notre Dame rides the rough off Urbana 66-49

Urbana was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Peoria Notre Dame prevailed 66-49 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 13.
In recent action on January 7, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Kankakee and Urbana took on Bloomington on January 6 at Bloomington High School. Click here for a recap.
