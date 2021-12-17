Peoria Notre Dame rides the rough off Normal Community West 66-53

Riding a wave of production, Peoria Notre Dame dunked Normal Community West 66-53 in Illinois boys basketball on December 17.
In recent action on December 11, Normal Community West faced off against Plainfield North and Peoria Notre Dame took on Peoria on December 7 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. Click here for a recap
