Peoria Notre Dame pushes over Peoria 49-30

No quarter was granted as Peoria Notre Dame blunted Peoria's plans 49-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 14, Peoria faced off against Normal Community West and Peoria Notre Dame took on Washington on January 15 at Washington Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
