Peoria Notre Dame pours it on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 48-17

Peoria Notre Dame's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 48-17 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Peoria Notre Dame a 15-7 lead over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central.

The Irish's shooting stormed to a 29-11 lead over the Grey Ghosts at the half.

The Irish's supremacy showed as they carried a 43-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

