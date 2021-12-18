Peoria Notre Dame pours it on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 48-17

Peoria Notre Dame's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 48-17 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 7, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Peoria and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Peoria Quest Charter on December 7 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Peoria Notre Dame a 15-7 lead over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central.
The Irish's shooting stormed to a 29-11 lead over the Grey Ghosts at the half.
The Irish's supremacy showed as they carried a 43-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
