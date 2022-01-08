Peoria Notre Dame posts win at Chicago St. Rita's expense 50-38

Peoria Notre Dame put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago St. Rita 50-38 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 8.
In recent action on December 28, Chicago St Rita faced off against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Peoria Notre Dame took on Newark on December 27 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. Click here for a recap
