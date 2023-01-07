 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Peoria Notre Dame pockets narrow victory over Kankakee 51-46

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Peoria Notre Dame nabbed it to nudge past Kankakee 51-46 in Illinois boys basketball on January 7.

In recent action on December 30, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Maple Park Kaneland and Kankakee took on Chicago Von Steuben on December 28 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News