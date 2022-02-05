 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Peoria Notre Dame delivers smashing punch early to dump Yorkville Christian 66-45

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Peoria Notre Dame broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 66-45 explosion on Yorkville Christian in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 5.

Peoria Notre Dame opened with a 16-11 advantage over Yorkville Christian through the first quarter.

The Irish registered a 27-21 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

The Irish stomped on over the Mustangs 41-23 heading to the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 29, Yorkville Christian faced off against Chicago Kenwood and Peoria Notre Dame took on Peoria on January 21 at Peoria High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top Senior Bowl players for Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News