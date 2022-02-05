Peoria Notre Dame delivers smashing punch early to dump Yorkville Christian 66-45

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Peoria Notre Dame broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 66-45 explosion on Yorkville Christian in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 5.
Peoria Notre Dame opened with a 16-11 advantage over Yorkville Christian through the first quarter.
The Irish registered a 27-21 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.
The Irish stomped on over the Mustangs 41-23 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 29, Yorkville Christian faced off against Chicago Kenwood and Peoria Notre Dame took on Peoria on January 21 at Peoria High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.