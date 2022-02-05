Peoria Notre Dame delivers smashing punch early to dump Yorkville Christian 66-45

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Peoria Notre Dame broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 66-45 explosion on Yorkville Christian in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 5.

Peoria Notre Dame opened with a 16-11 advantage over Yorkville Christian through the first quarter.

The Irish registered a 27-21 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

The Irish stomped on over the Mustangs 41-23 heading to the fourth quarter.

