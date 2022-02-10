Peoria Notre Dame delivers smashing punch early to dump Champaign Central 69-35

Yes, Peoria Notre Dame looked superb in beating Champaign Central, but no autographs please after its 69-35 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Peoria Notre Dame made the first move by forging a 42-19 margin over Champaign Central after the first quarter.

The Irish's determination showed as they carried a 60-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

