Peoria Notre Dame delivers smashing punch early to dump Champaign Central 69-35

Yes, Peoria Notre Dame looked superb in beating Champaign Central, but no autographs please after its 69-35 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Peoria Notre Dame made the first move by forging a 42-19 margin over Champaign Central after the first quarter.
The Irish's determination showed as they carried a 60-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 5, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Yorkville Christian and Champaign Central took on Chatham Glenwood on January 29 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
