Peoria Notre Dame comes up short in matchup with Rock Island 45-34

Rock Island called "game" in the waning moments of a 45-34 defeat of Peoria Notre Dame in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 3, Rock Island faced off against Peoria and Peoria Notre Dame took on Kankakee on January 7 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For a full recap, click here.
