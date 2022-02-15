 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Peoria Notre Dame casts spell on Bloomington 65-60

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Peoria Notre Dame wore a victory shine after clipping Bloomington 65-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 15.

The Irish moved in front of the Purple Raiders 21-17 to begin the second quarter.

The Irish's offense darted to a 32-27 lead over the Purple Raiders at halftime.

Peoria Notre Dame's upper hand showed as it carried a 48-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

Peoria Notre Dame withstood Bloomington's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

In recent action on February 10, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Champaign Central and Bloomington took on Urbana on February 9 at Urbana High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal severs Moline's hopes 60-47

Normal grabbed a 60-47 victory at the expense of Moline at Normal Community High on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News