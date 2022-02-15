Peoria Notre Dame casts spell on Bloomington 65-60

Mighty close, mighty fine, Peoria Notre Dame wore a victory shine after clipping Bloomington 65-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 15.

The Irish moved in front of the Purple Raiders 21-17 to begin the second quarter.

The Irish's offense darted to a 32-27 lead over the Purple Raiders at halftime.

Peoria Notre Dame's upper hand showed as it carried a 48-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

Peoria Notre Dame withstood Bloomington's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

