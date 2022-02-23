Peoria Notre Dame cancels check from East Peoria 48-31

Peoria Notre Dame put together a victorious gameplan to stop East Peoria 48-31 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.
In recent action on February 15, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Bloomington and East Peoria took on Lincoln on February 12 at East Peoria High School. For a full recap, click here.
