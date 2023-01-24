Peoria Notre Dame barely beats Peoria Manual 50-41

Peoria Notre Dame fans held their breath in an uneasy 50-41 victory over Peoria Manual for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.
The last time Peoria Manual and Peoria Notre Dame played in a 36-33 game on February 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Rock Island and Peoria Manual took on Pekin on January 14 at Pekin High School. Click here for a recap.
