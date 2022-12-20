 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Peoria Manual wins tense tussle with Peoria 71-62

  • 0

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Peoria Manual did just enough to beat Peoria 71-62 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 20.

In recent action on December 12, Peoria Manual faced off against Galesburg and Peoria took on Peoria Notre Dame on December 13 at Peoria High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News