Peoria Manual wins tense tussle with Peoria 71-62

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Peoria Manual did just enough to beat Peoria 71-62 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 20.
In recent action on December 12, Peoria Manual faced off against Galesburg and Peoria took on Peoria Notre Dame on December 13 at Peoria High School. For a full recap, click here.
