 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Peoria Manual takes down Canton 59-14

  • 0

Canton had no answers as Peoria Manual compiled a 59-14 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 3.

The last time Peoria Manual and Canton played in a 56-33 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on December 30, Canton faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Peoria Manual took on Bloomington on December 29 at Bloomington High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News