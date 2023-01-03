Peoria Manual takes down Canton 59-14

Canton had no answers as Peoria Manual compiled a 59-14 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 3.
The last time Peoria Manual and Canton played in a 56-33 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 30, Canton faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Peoria Manual took on Bloomington on December 29 at Bloomington High School. For a full recap, click here.
