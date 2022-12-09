Peoria Manual stops Normal in snug affair 40-36

Mighty close, mighty fine, Peoria Manual wore a victory shine after clipping Normal 40-36 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 9.
Last season, Normal and Peoria Manual faced off on February 4, 2022 at Peoria Manual High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Normal faced off against Urbana and Peoria Manual took on Peoria Notre Dame on December 2 at Peoria Manual High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.