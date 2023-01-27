Peoria Manual squeaks past Danville in tight tilt 59-50

Peoria Manual poked just enough holes in Danville's defense to garner a taut, 59-50 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 27.
The last time Peoria Manual and Danville played in a 80-73 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Peoria Manual faced off against Metamora and Danville took on Biggsville West Central on January 21 at Biggsville West Central High School. Click here for a recap.
