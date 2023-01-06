Peoria Manual severs Normal West's hopes 73-54

Peoria Manual trucked Normal West on the road to a 73-54 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on January 6.
In recent action on December 29, Peoria Manual faced off against Bloomington and Normal West took on Washington on December 29 at Normal West High School. For results, click here.
