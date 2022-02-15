Peoria Manual rides to cruise control win over Champaign Central 68-44

Peoria Manual dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 68-44 victory over Champaign Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 4, Peoria Manual faced off against Normal and Champaign Central took on Peoria Notre Dame on February 10 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For a full recap, click here.
