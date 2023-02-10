Peoria Manual earned its community's accolades after a 73-41 win over Urbana in Illinois boys basketball on February 10.

In recent action on February 3, Peoria Manual faced off against Bloomington . Click here for a recap. Urbana took on Peoria on February 3 at Urbana High School. For a full recap, click here.

