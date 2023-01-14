Peoria Manual pours it on Pekin 69-44

Pekin had no answers as Peoria Manual compiled a 69-44 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 7, Pekin faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Peoria Manual took on Normal West on January 6 at Peoria Manual High School. For results, click here.
