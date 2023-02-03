A sigh of relief filled the air in Peoria Manual's locker room after a trying 75-66 test with Bloomington in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.

The start wasn't the problem for Bloomington, as it began with an 18-15 edge over Peoria Manual through the end of the first quarter.

The Rams kept a 34-33 halftime margin at the Purple Raiders' expense.

Peoria Manual darted to a 56-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-17 edge.

Last season, Peoria Manual and Bloomington squared off with December 3, 2021 at Peoria Manual High School last season.

