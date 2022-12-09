Peoria Manual handcuffs Normal Community offense in Big 12 win

NORMAL – When the Normal Community High School basketball team is hitting from 3-point range and finding 6-foot-9 junior Jaheem Webber inside, the Ironmen are tough to beat.

When neither is happening, it’s tough sledding for NCHS.

Peoria Manual’s defense made scoring a supreme challenge for the Ironmen on Friday as the Rams came away with a 40-36 Big 12 Conference victory.

“You’ve got to give them credit. Their defensive pressure was really good,” NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. “It was typical Manual pressure. It was really hard to throw any passes. They made it tough to get it in the post.”

The Ironmen dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12, while Manual moved to 5-2 and 2-1 in league play.

“We had to step it up on our defensive side, and we came out from the beginning with the energy we look for,” said Rams coach Marvin Jordan. “It was a good test for us on that end. That’s a great team over there. They’re well coached and they play well together.”

Middle quarter struggles

After NCHS managed just six second-quarter points, it put up only four more in the third to head into the final eight minutes with a 32-20 deficit.

The Ironmen were 4 of 14 from the field in the middle two quarters and committed six of their 17 turnovers in the third period.

“We were 2 for 13 from three and we can’t do that. We have to be able to make some of those open threes we got,” Witzig said. “We had some good looks for guys we want shooting threes, but it was one of those nights they didn’t go in.”

The comeback

The NCHS offense briefly came alive early in the fourth quarter.

Two free throws and a 3-pointer from Webber and a Robbie Brent trey slashed the Manual lead to 32-30. The Ironmen then had two possessions with an chance to tie and could not.

“I think we had four contested layups, four shots in the paint for the tie and couldn’t put any of them down,” said Witzig. “I thought if we could have tied it up, maybe it would have changed this whole game.

"It was a very tough game. It really hurts to lost a home conference game like this. We’ve got to regroup and try to keep getting better.”

Webber’s night

Webber finished with game highs of 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. The Rams had a big body battling it out with Webber inside in 6-7, 330-pound senior Louis Bailey.

“It was tough. He’s a ton. That guy is amazing in the paint,” Jordan said of Webber. “We tried to contain him as much as we could and it worked out for us. I thought our guards fought hard. We were able to get out on those shooters.”

“When you only make two threes and one of them was by Jaheem, it’s hard to loosen things up,” said Witzig. “We couldn’t get going from out there, and that made it tougher inside. It was so jam packed in there.”

Numbers game

NCHS held a 33-23 rebounding edge but squandered that with 30 percent shooting (12 of 40) from the field.

Bailey paced Manual with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Rams missed all six of their shots from the floor in the fourth quarter but held NCHS off by sinking 8 of 11 free throws.

Manual didn’t shoot particularly well either at 36.6 percent (15 or 41) but committed just six turnovers.

