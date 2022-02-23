Peoria Manual gallops past Galesburg 46-33

Peoria Manual dumped Galesburg 46-33 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Peoria Manual opened with a 14-6 advantage over Galesburg through the first quarter.
Galesburg took a 15-14 lead over Peoria Manual heading to the half locker room.
The Rams broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-23 lead over the Silver Streaks.
