Peoria Manual gallops past Galesburg 46-33

Peoria Manual dumped Galesburg 46-33 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Peoria Manual opened with a 14-6 advantage over Galesburg through the first quarter.

Galesburg took a 15-14 lead over Peoria Manual heading to the half locker room.

The Rams broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-23 lead over the Silver Streaks.

