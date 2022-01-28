Peoria Manual finds small margin for win in tilt with Danville 80-73

Peoria Manual found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Danville 80-73 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.
The Rams' shooting moved to a 37-31 lead over the Vikings at halftime.
Peoria Manual avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 43-42 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on January 22, Danville faced off against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Peoria Manual took on Decatur MacArthur on January 22 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For more, click here.
