Peoria Manual finds small margin for win in tilt with Danville 80-73

Peoria Manual found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Danville 80-73 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.

The Rams' shooting moved to a 37-31 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

Peoria Manual avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 43-42 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.