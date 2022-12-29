Peoria Manual engineers impressive victory over Bloomington 74-44

Peoria Manual unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bloomington 74-44 Thursday in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.
The last time Peoria Manual and Bloomington played in a 69-54 game on December 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Bloomington faced off against Country Club Hills Hillcrest and Peoria Manual took on Peoria on December 20 at Peoria Manual High School. Click here for a recap
