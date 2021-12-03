Peoria Manual denies Bloomington's challenge 69-54

Peoria Manual trucked Bloomington on the road to a 69-54 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 3.

Peoria Manual darted in front of Bloomington 21-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams' shooting took charge to a 34-19 lead over the Purple Raiders at the half.

The Rams' influence showed as they carried a 48-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

